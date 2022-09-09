AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|10
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|31
___
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Washington, 12 p.m.
New England at Miami, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Denver at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Tennessee at Buffalo, 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
