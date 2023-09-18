All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Miami2001.0006051
Buffalo110.5005432
N.Y. Jets110.5003246
New England020.0003749

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Indianapolis110.5005251
Jacksonville110.5004038
Tennessee110.5004240
Houston020.0002956

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore2001.0005233
Cleveland1001.000243
Pittsburgh010.000730
Cincinnati020.0002751

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City110.5003730
Las Vegas110.5002754
Denver020.0004952
L.A. Chargers020.0005863

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas2001.0007010
Philadelphia2001.0005948
Washington2001.0005549
N.Y. Giants110.5003168

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta2001.0004934
New Orleans1001.0001615
Tampa Bay2001.0004734
Carolina010.0001024

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Detroit110.5005257
Green Bay110.5006245
Chicago020.0003765
Minnesota020.0004554

West

 WLTPctPFPA
San Francisco2001.0006030
L.A. Rams110.5005343
Seattle110.5005061
Arizona020.0004451

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24

Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24

Buffalo 38, Las Vegas 10

Indianapolis 31, Houston 20

Kansas City 17, Jacksonville 9

Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT

Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17

Tennessee 27, L.A. Chargers 24, OT

N.Y. Giants 31, Arizona 28

San Francisco 30, L.A. Rams 23

Dallas 30, N.Y. Jets 10

Washington 35, Denver 33

Miami 24, New England 17

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

