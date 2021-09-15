AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|21
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|28
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|37
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|38
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|33
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|33
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|13
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|27
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|31
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|27
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|32
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|34
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|33
|41
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|38
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|13
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|14
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|33
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|16
___
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 305 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
