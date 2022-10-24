AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo510.83317681
N.Y. Jets520.714159137
Miami430.571147165
New England330.500141113

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee420.667115128
Indianapolis331.500113140
Jacksonville250.286155137
Houston141.250106137

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore430.571181161
Cincinnati430.571173132
Cleveland250.286168186
Pittsburgh250.286107162

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City520.714223172
L.A. Chargers430.571164189
Las Vegas240.333163150
Denver250.286100115

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia6001.000161105
N.Y. Giants610.857150130
Dallas520.714134104
Washington340.429125156

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta340.429163171
Tampa Bay340.429124124
Carolina250.286124149
New Orleans250.286175200

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota510.833139118
Green Bay340.429128146
Chicago240.33393118
Detroit150.167146194

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle430.571183186
L.A. Rams330.500104126
Arizona340.429156176
San Francisco340.429145133

___

Thursday's Games

Arizona 42, New Orleans 34

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20

Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17

Dallas 24, Detroit 6

N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17

Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10

Washington 23, Green Bay 21

Las Vegas 38, Houston 20

N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9

Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23

Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23

Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday's Games

Chicago at New England, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 12 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

