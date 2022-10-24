AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|159
|137
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|147
|165
|New England
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|113
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|115
|128
|Indianapolis
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|113
|140
|Jacksonville
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|155
|137
|Houston
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|106
|137
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|181
|161
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|132
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|168
|186
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|107
|162
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|223
|172
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|189
|Las Vegas
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|163
|150
|Denver
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|100
|115
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|161
|105
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|150
|130
|Dallas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|134
|104
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|125
|156
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|171
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|124
|124
|Carolina
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|124
|149
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|175
|200
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|139
|118
|Green Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|128
|146
|Chicago
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|93
|118
|Detroit
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|146
|194
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|183
|186
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|104
|126
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|156
|176
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|145
|133
___
Thursday's Games
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20
Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17
Dallas 24, Detroit 6
N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17
Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10
Washington 23, Green Bay 21
Las Vegas 38, Houston 20
N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9
Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23
Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23
Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday's Games
Chicago at New England, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 12 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
