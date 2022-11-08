AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|220
|118
|Miami
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|213
|224
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|196
|176
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|203
|166
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|149
|158
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|132
|183
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|199
|178
|Houston
|1
|6
|1
|.188
|133
|183
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|235
|196
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|228
|185
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|199
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|120
|197
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|243
|189
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|184
|206
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|121
|132
|Las Vegas
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|183
|201
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|135
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|183
|133
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|163
|157
|Washington
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|159
|192
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|217
|225
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|162
|164
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|212
|227
|Carolina
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|179
|228
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|193
|161
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|187
|216
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|154
|188
|Detroit
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|188
|234
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|241
|220
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|147
|L.A. Rams
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|131
|173
|Arizona
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|203
|241
___
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
Miami 35, Chicago 32
Minnesota 20, Washington 17
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
New England 26, Indianapolis 3
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday's Games
Baltimore 27, New Orleans 13
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 8:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 12 p.m.
Denver at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
