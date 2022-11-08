AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo620.750220118
Miami630.667213224
N.Y. Jets630.667196176
New England540.556203166

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee530.625149158
Indianapolis351.389132183
Jacksonville360.333199178
Houston161.188133183

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore630.667235196
Cincinnati540.556228185
Cleveland350.375200199
Pittsburgh260.250120197

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City620.750243189
L.A. Chargers530.625184206
Denver350.375121132
Las Vegas260.250183201

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia8001.000225135
Dallas620.750183133
N.Y. Giants620.750163157
Washington450.444159192

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta450.444217225
Tampa Bay450.444162164
New Orleans360.333212227
Carolina270.222179228

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota710.875193161
Chicago360.333187216
Green Bay360.333154188
Detroit260.250188234

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle630.667241220
San Francisco440.500176147
L.A. Rams350.375131173
Arizona360.333203241

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 29, Houston 17

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21

Detroit 15, Green Bay 9

Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20

L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

Miami 35, Chicago 32

Minnesota 20, Washington 17

N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17

New England 26, Indianapolis 3

Seattle 31, Arizona 21

Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13

Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Baltimore 27, New Orleans 13

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 8:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 12 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

