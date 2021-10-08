AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|134
|44
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|109
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|47
|94
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|71
|70
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|111
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|116
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|97
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|74
|115
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|105
|92
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|92
|75
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|100
|67
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|93
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|83
|49
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|74
|Las Vegas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|100
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|134
|125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|97
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|101
|122
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|106
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|97
|66
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|105
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|69
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|128
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|100
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|91
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|92
|Detroit
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|81
|119
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|140
|85
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|141
|116
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|102
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|120
|126
___
Thursday's Games
L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
New England at Houston, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
