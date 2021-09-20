AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo110.5005123
Miami110.5001751
New England110.5004123
N.Y. Jets020.0002044

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Houston110.5005852
Tennessee110.5004668
Indianapolis020.0004055
Jacksonville020.0003460

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore110.5006368
Cincinnati110.5004444
Cleveland110.5006054
Pittsburgh110.5004042

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Denver2001.0005026
Las Vegas2001.0005944
Kansas City110.5006865
L.A. Chargers110.5003736

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas110.5004948
Philadelphia110.5004323
Washington110.5004649
N.Y. Giants020.0004257

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Carolina2001.0004521
Tampa Bay2001.0007954
New Orleans110.5004529
Atlanta020.0003180

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago110.5003451
Detroit010.0003341
Green Bay010.000338
Minnesota020.0005761

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona2001.0007246
L.A. Rams2001.0006138
San Francisco2001.0005844
Seattle110.5005849

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 35, Miami 0

Carolina 26, New Orleans 7

Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17

Cleveland 31, Houston 21

Denver 23, Jacksonville 13

L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24

Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17

New England 25, N.Y. Jets 6

San Francisco 17, Philadelphia 11

Arizona 34, Minnesota 33

Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25

Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17

Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT

Baltimore 36, Kansas City 35

Monday's Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Arizona at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 12 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

