AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|17
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|45
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|54
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|34
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|28
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|29
|36
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|20
|44
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|62
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|85
|72
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|51
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|66
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|43
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|45
|Denver
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|26
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|46
|Las Vegas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|42
|53
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|36
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|42
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|36
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|55
|58
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|39
|13
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|46
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|53
|58
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|45
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|37
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|71
|65
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|33
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|31
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|67
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|58
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|26
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|43
___
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at New England, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
