AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo210.6679444
Miami120.3334582
New England120.3335451
N.Y. Jets030.0002070

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee210.6677184
Houston120.3336776
Indianapolis030.0005680
Jacksonville030.0005391

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore210.6678285
Cincinnati210.6676854
Cleveland210.6678660
Pittsburgh120.3335066

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Denver3001.0007626
Las Vegas3001.0009072
L.A. Chargers210.6676760
Kansas City120.3339295

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas110.5004948
Philadelphia110.5004323
Washington120.3336792
N.Y. Giants030.0005674

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Carolina3001.0006930
New Orleans210.6677342
Tampa Bay210.66710388
Atlanta120.3334894

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay210.6676883
Chicago120.3334077
Minnesota120.3338778
Detroit030.0006795

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona3001.00010365
L.A. Rams3001.0009562
San Francisco210.6678674
Seattle120.3337579

___

Thursday's Games

Carolina 24, Houston 9

Sunday's Games

Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19

Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14

Baltimore 19, Detroit 17

Buffalo 43, Washington 21

Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10

Cleveland 26, Chicago 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24

New Orleans 28, New England 13

Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16

Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0

Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24

Minnesota 30, Seattle 17

Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Carolina at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 12p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.

