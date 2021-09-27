AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|94
|44
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|82
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|51
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|20
|70
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|84
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|76
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|80
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|53
|91
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|85
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|54
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|60
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|66
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|26
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|72
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|67
|60
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|92
|95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|49
|48
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|23
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|92
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|74
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|30
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|42
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|103
|88
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|94
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|83
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|77
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|87
|78
|Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|67
|95
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|103
|65
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|95
|62
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|74
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|75
|79
___
Thursday's Games
Carolina 24, Houston 9
Sunday's Games
Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19
Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14
Baltimore 19, Detroit 17
Buffalo 43, Washington 21
Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10
Cleveland 26, Chicago 6
L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24
New Orleans 28, New England 13
Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16
Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0
Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24
Minnesota 30, Seattle 17
Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Carolina at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at Buffalo, 12p.m.
Indianapolis at Miami, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.
