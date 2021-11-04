AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo520.714229109
New England440.500206164
N.Y. Jets250.286114206
Miami170.125138233

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee620.750227195
Indianapolis350.375200183
Jacksonville160.143123203
Houston170.125119241

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore520.714187164
Cincinnati530.625220162
Pittsburgh430.571132142
Cleveland440.500183180

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas520.714180166
L.A. Chargers430.571172177
Denver440.500157137
Kansas City440.500208220

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas610.857225162
Philadelphia350.375203191
N.Y. Giants260.250156200
Washington260.250156227

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay620.750260183
New Orleans520.714176128
Carolina440.500165159
Atlanta340.429148195

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay710.875192167
Minnesota340.429163157
Chicago350.375123195
Detroit080.000134244

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona710.875246138
L.A. Rams710.875245168
San Francisco340.429168171
Seattle350.375181169

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday's Games

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore at Miami, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

