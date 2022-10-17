AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo510.83317681
N.Y. Jets420.667143128
Miami330.500131155
New England330.500141113

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee320.60096118
Indianapolis321.583103121
Jacksonville240.333138114
Houston131.3008699

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore330.500158141
Cincinnati330.500138115
Cleveland240.333148163
Pittsburgh240.33397146

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City420.667179149
L.A. Chargers320.600122136
Denver230.4007580
Las Vegas140.200125130

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia6001.000161105
N.Y. Giants510.833127113
Dallas420.66711098
Washington240.333102135

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta330.500146136
Tampa Bay330.500121103
New Orleans240.333141158
Carolina150.167103146

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota510.833139118
Green Bay330.500107123
Chicago240.33393118
Detroit140.200140170

West

 WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Rams330.500104126
San Francisco330.50012289
Seattle330.500146163
Arizona240.333114142

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 12, Chicago 7

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14

Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26

Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27

Minnesota 24, Miami 16

N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20

N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10

New England 38, Cleveland 15

Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18

L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10

Seattle 19, Arizona 9

Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20

Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday's Games

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago at New England, 7:15 p.m.

