AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|94
|44
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|82
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|51
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|20
|70
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|84
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|76
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|80
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|53
|91
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|85
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|54
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|60
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|66
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|26
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|72
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|67
|60
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|92
|95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|90
|69
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|64
|64
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|92
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|74
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|30
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|42
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|103
|88
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|94
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|83
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|77
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|87
|78
|Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|67
|95
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|103
|65
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|95
|62
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|74
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|75
|79
___
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carolina at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Miami, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
