AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|23
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|17
|51
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|44
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|52
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|68
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|55
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|60
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|63
|68
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|44
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|54
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|42
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|26
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|44
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|68
|65
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|49
|48
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|23
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|49
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|42
|57
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|21
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|79
|54
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|80
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|51
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|55
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|50
|76
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|57
|61
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|46
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|61
|38
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|44
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|49
___
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at New England, 12 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m.
