AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|172
|64
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|96
|92
|Miami
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|79
|154
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|130
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|141
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|108
|128
|Jacksonville
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|93
|152
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|117
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|114
|100
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|142
|114
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|94
|112
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|142
|116
|Denver
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|76
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|113
|120
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|154
|163
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|170
|117
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|124
|Washington
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|123
|155
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|103
|139
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|167
|122
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|87
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|120
|122
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|84
|100
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|113
|109
|Detroit
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|98
|138
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|157
|95
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|141
|116
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|120
|126
___
Thursday's Games
L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20, London, UK
Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT
Minnesota 19, Detroit 17
New England 25, Houston 22
New Orleans 33, Washington 22
Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18
Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19
Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17
Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19
Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9
L.A. Chargers 47, Cleveland 42
Arizona 17, San Francisco 10
Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20
Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20
Monday's Games
Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25, OT
Thursday, Oct. 14
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Monday, Oct. 18
Buffalo at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
