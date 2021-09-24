AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo110.5005123
Miami110.5001751
New England110.5004123
N.Y. Jets020.0002044

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee110.5004668
Houston120.3336776
Indianapolis020.0004055
Jacksonville020.0003460

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore110.5006368
Cincinnati110.5004444
Cleveland110.5006054
Pittsburgh110.5004042

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Denver2001.0005026
Las Vegas2001.0005944
Kansas City110.5006865
L.A. Chargers110.5003736

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas110.5004948
Philadelphia110.5004323
Washington110.5004649
N.Y. Giants020.0004257

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Carolina3001.0006930
Tampa Bay2001.0007954
New Orleans110.5004529
Atlanta020.0003180

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago110.5003451
Green Bay110.5003855
Detroit020.0005076
Minnesota020.0005761

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona2001.0007246
L.A. Rams2001.0006138
San Francisco2001.0005844
Seattle110.5005849

___

Thursday's Games

Carolina 24, Houston 9

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 12 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

