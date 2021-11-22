AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
New England740.636300177
Buffalo640.600295176
Miami470.364201269
N.Y. Jets280.200178320

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee830.727291254
Indianapolis650.545309245
Houston280.200150271
Jacksonville280.200159262

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore730.700247230
Cincinnati640.600268216
Pittsburgh541.550214226
Cleveland650.545244251

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City740.636281250
L.A. Chargers640.600260265
Denver550.500200183
Las Vegas550.500223262

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas730.700293214
Philadelphia560.455297260
Washington460.400212267
N.Y. Giants360.333179216

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay630.667279212
New Orleans550.500251218
Carolina560.455226220
Atlanta460.400178288

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay830.727247214
Minnesota550.500255242
Chicago370.300163240
Detroit091.050160273

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona920.818310202
L.A. Rams730.700271227
San Francisco550.500246222
Seattle370.300194209

___

Thursday's Games

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 16, Chicago 13

Cleveland 13, Detroit 10

Houston 22, Tennessee 13

Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31

Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29

San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10

Washington 27, Carolina 21

Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13

Arizona 23, Seattle 13

Kansas City 19, Dallas 9

L.A. Chargers 41, Pittsburgh 37

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans,78:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video