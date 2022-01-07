AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Buffalo1060.625456279
x-New England1060.625438270
e-Miami880.500308349
e-N.Y. Jets4120.250300477

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Tennessee1150.688391329
Indianapolis970.563440339
e-Houston4120.250255424
e-Jacksonville2140.125227446

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Cincinnati1060.625444355
Pittsburgh871.531327385
Baltimore880.500374376
e-Cleveland790.438328355

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1150.688452340
L.A. Chargers970.563442424
Las Vegas970.563339407
e-Denver790.438311294

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Dallas1150.688479332
Philadelphia970.563418334
e-Washington6100.375313427
e-N.Y. Giants4120.250251394

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Tampa Bay1240.750470336
New Orleans880.500334315
e-Atlanta790.438293429
e-Carolina5110.313287363

North

 WLTPctPFPA
*-Green Bay1330.813420334
e-Minnesota790.438394409
e-Chicago6100.375294376
e-Detroit2131.156288437

West

 WLTPctPFPA
x-L.A. Rams1240.750436345
x-Arizona1150.688419328
San Francisco970.563400341
e-Seattle6100.375357336

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Miami, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m.

