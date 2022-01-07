AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Buffalo
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|456
|279
|x-New England
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|438
|270
|e-Miami
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|308
|349
|e-N.Y. Jets
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|300
|477
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tennessee
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|391
|329
|Indianapolis
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|440
|339
|e-Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|255
|424
|e-Jacksonville
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|227
|446
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Cincinnati
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|444
|355
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|327
|385
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|374
|376
|e-Cleveland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|328
|355
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|452
|340
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|442
|424
|Las Vegas
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|339
|407
|e-Denver
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|311
|294
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|479
|332
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|418
|334
|e-Washington
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|313
|427
|e-N.Y. Giants
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|251
|394
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|470
|336
|New Orleans
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|334
|315
|e-Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|293
|429
|e-Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|287
|363
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Green Bay
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|420
|334
|e-Minnesota
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|394
|409
|e-Chicago
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|294
|376
|e-Detroit
|2
|13
|1
|.156
|288
|437
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-L.A. Rams
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|436
|345
|x-Arizona
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|419
|328
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|400
|341
|e-Seattle
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|357
|336
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
___
Saturday's Games
Kansas City at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 12 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Miami, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m.
