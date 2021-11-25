AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|295
|176
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|201
|269
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|178
|320
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|291
|254
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|309
|245
|Houston
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|150
|271
|Jacksonville
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|159
|262
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|216
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|1
|.550
|214
|226
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|265
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
|Las Vegas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|223
|262
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|293
|214
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|297
|260
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|189
|246
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|309
|222
|New Orleans
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|251
|218
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|226
|220
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|178
|288
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|247
|214
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|255
|242
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|271
|227
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|222
|Seattle
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|194
|209
___
Thursday's Games
Chicago 16, Detroit 14
Las Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
