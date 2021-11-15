AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo630.667280135
New England640.600275177
Miami370.300177252
N.Y. Jets270.222161296

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee820.800278232
Indianapolis550.500268230
Jacksonville270.222149232
Houston180.111128258

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore630.667231217
Pittsburgh531.611177185
Cincinnati540.556236203
Cleveland550.500231241

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City640.600262241
L.A. Chargers540.556219228
Las Vegas540.556210230
Denver550.500200183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas720.778284195
Philadelphia460.400257231
N.Y. Giants360.333179216
Washington360.333185246

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay630.667279212
New Orleans540.556222178
Carolina550.500205193
Atlanta450.444178263

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay820.800216180
Minnesota450.444221211
Chicago360.333150224
Detroit081.056150260

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona820.800287189
L.A. Rams720.778261196
San Francisco350.375185202
Seattle360.333181186

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 22, Baltimore 10

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 45, N.Y. Jets 17

Dallas 43, Atlanta 3

Detroit 16, Pittsburgh 16, OT

Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17

New England 45, Cleveland 7

Tennessee 23, New Orleans 21

Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19

Carolina 34, Arizona 10

Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Green Bay 17, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 30, Denver 13

Kansas City 41, Las Vegas 14

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Baltimore at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

