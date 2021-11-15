AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|280
|135
|New England
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|275
|177
|Miami
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|177
|252
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|161
|296
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|278
|232
|Indianapolis
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|268
|230
|Jacksonville
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|149
|232
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|231
|217
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|177
|185
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|231
|241
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|262
|241
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|219
|228
|Las Vegas
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|210
|230
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|284
|195
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|257
|231
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|Washington
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|185
|246
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|279
|212
|New Orleans
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|222
|178
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|205
|193
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|178
|263
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|216
|180
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|221
|211
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|Detroit
|0
|8
|1
|.056
|150
|260
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|287
|189
|L.A. Rams
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|261
|196
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|185
|202
|Seattle
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|181
|186
___
Thursday's Games
Miami 22, Baltimore 10
Sunday's Games
Buffalo 45, N.Y. Jets 17
Dallas 43, Atlanta 3
Detroit 16, Pittsburgh 16, OT
Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17
New England 45, Cleveland 7
Tennessee 23, New Orleans 21
Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19
Carolina 34, Arizona 10
Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 20
Green Bay 17, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 30, Denver 13
Kansas City 41, Las Vegas 14
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday's Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
New England at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Baltimore at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Denver, L.A. Rams
Monday, Nov. 22
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.