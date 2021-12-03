AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
New England840.667336190
Buffalo740.636326182
Miami570.417234279
N.Y. Jets380.273199334

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee840.667304290
Indianapolis660.500340283
Houston290.182164292
Jacksonville290.182173283

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore830.727263240
Cincinnati740.636309226
Pittsburgh551.500224267
Cleveland660.500254267

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City740.636281250
Denver650.545228196
L.A. Chargers650.545273293
Las Vegas650.545259295

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas840.667353267
Washington560.455229282
Philadelphia570.417304273
N.Y. Giants470.364202253

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay830.727347253
Atlanta560.455199302
Carolina570.417236253
New Orleans570.417274276

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay930.750283242
Minnesota560.455281276
Chicago470.364179254
Detroit0101.045174289

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona920.818310202
L.A. Rams740.636299263
San Francisco650.545280248
Seattle380.273209226

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 27, New Orleans 17

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday's Games

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

