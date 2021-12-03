AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|190
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|182
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|234
|279
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|199
|334
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|340
|283
|Houston
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|164
|292
|Jacksonville
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|173
|283
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|263
|240
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|309
|226
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|1
|.500
|224
|267
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|Denver
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|196
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|273
|293
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|259
|295
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|267
|Washington
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|229
|282
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|304
|273
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|253
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|253
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|302
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|New Orleans
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|276
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|281
|276
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|299
|263
|San Francisco
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|280
|248
|Seattle
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|209
|226
___
Thursday's Games
Dallas 27, New Orleans 17
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday's Games
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Monday, Dec. 13
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
