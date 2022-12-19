AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Buffalo
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|385
|250
|Miami
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|345
|344
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|281
|263
|New England
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|300
|269
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|255
|293
|Jacksonville
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|334
|328
|Indianapolis
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|245
|337
|e-Houston
|1
|12
|1
|.107
|235
|344
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|369
|288
|Baltimore
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|304
|263
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|313
|326
|Pittsburgh
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|251
|309
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|414
|322
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|312
|340
|Las Vegas
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|338
|337
|e-Denver
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|218
|253
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|1
|0
|.929
|411
|268
|x-Dallas
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|394
|269
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|5
|1
|.607
|287
|312
|Washington
|7
|6
|1
|.536
|265
|276
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|247
|288
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|306
|333
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|276
|314
|New Orleans
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|286
|315
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|351
|349
|Detroit
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|369
|364
|Green Bay
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|263
|302
|e-Chicago
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|290
|358
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|338
|210
|Seattle
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|355
|355
|L.A. Rams
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|218
|296
|e-Arizona
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|292
|372
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 21, Seattle 13
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT
Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3
Buffalo 32, Miami 29
Sunday's Games
Detroit 20, N.Y. Jets 17
Jacksonville 40, Dallas 34, OT
Kansas City 30, Houston 24, OT
New Orleans 21, Atlanta 18
Philadelphia 25, Chicago 20
Pittsburgh 24, Carolina 16
Denver 24, Arizona 15
Las Vegas 30, New England 24
Cincinnati 34, Tampa Bay 23
L.A. Chargers 17, Tennessee 14
N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 12
Monday's Games
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Atlanta at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Green Bay at Miami, 12 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.
