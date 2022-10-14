AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo410.80015261
Miami320.600115131
N.Y. Jets320.600116118
New England230.40010398

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee320.60096118
Indianapolis221.5006994
Jacksonville230.40011180
Houston131.3008699

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore320.600138117
Cincinnati230.40010889
Cleveland230.400133125
Pittsburgh140.20077128

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City410.800159125
L.A. Chargers320.600122136
Denver230.4007580
Las Vegas140.200125130

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia5001.00013588
Dallas410.8009372
N.Y. Giants410.80010393
Washington240.333102135

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay320.60010383
Atlanta230.400118122
New Orleans230.400115128
Carolina140.20093122

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota410.800115102
Green Bay320.6009796
Chicago240.33393118
Detroit140.200140170

West

 WLTPctPFPA
San Francisco320.60010861
Arizona230.400105123
L.A. Rams230.40080116
Seattle230.400127154

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 12, Chicago 7

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday's Games

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago at New England, 7:15 p.m.

Trending Video