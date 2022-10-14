AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|152
|61
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|131
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|116
|118
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|98
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|118
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|69
|94
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|111
|80
|Houston
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|86
|99
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|138
|117
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|108
|89
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|133
|125
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|77
|128
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|159
|125
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|136
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|75
|80
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|88
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|93
|72
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|103
|93
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|102
|135
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|83
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|118
|122
|New Orleans
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|128
|Carolina
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|93
|122
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|115
|102
|Green Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|97
|96
|Chicago
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|93
|118
|Detroit
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|140
|170
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|108
|61
|Arizona
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|123
|L.A. Rams
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|80
|116
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|127
|154
___
Thursday's Games
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday's Games
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Orleans at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicago at New England, 7:15 p.m.
