All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Miami1001.0003634
N.Y. Jets1001.0002216
Buffalo010.0001622
New England010.0002025

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville1001.0003121
Houston010.000925
Indianapolis010.0002131
Tennessee010.0001516

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore1001.000259
Cleveland1001.000243
Cincinnati010.000324
Pittsburgh010.000730

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas1001.0001716
Denver010.0001617
Kansas City010.0002021
L.A. Chargers010.0003436

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas1001.000400
Philadelphia2001.0005948
Washington1001.0002016
N.Y. Giants010.000040

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta1001.0002410
New Orleans1001.0001615
Tampa Bay1001.0002017
Carolina010.0001024

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Detroit1001.0002120
Green Bay1001.0003820
Chicago010.0002038
Minnesota020.0004554

West

 WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Rams1001.0003013
San Francisco1001.000307
Arizona010.0001620
Seattle010.0001330

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

