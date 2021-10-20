AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|New England
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|125
|127
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
|Miami
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|99
|177
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|166
|161
|Indianapolis
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|139
|131
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|92
|172
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|170
|123
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|111
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|151
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|147
|144
|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|126
|110
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|185
|176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|137
|152
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|136
|186
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|114
|177
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|195
|144
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|121
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|144
|136
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|98
|124
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Detroit
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|109
|172
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|194
|109
|L.A. Rams
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|127
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|140
|149
___
Thursday's Games
Denver at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Miami, 12 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 2p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
