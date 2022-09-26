AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Miami3001.0008364
Buffalo210.6679138
N.Y. Jets120.3335281
New England120.3335071

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville210.6678438
Indianapolis111.5004061
Tennessee120.3335184
Houston021.1674959

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore210.6679977
Cleveland210.6678572
Cincinnati120.3336455
Pittsburgh120.3335466

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Denver210.6674336
Kansas City210.6678865
L.A. Chargers120.3335884
Las Vegas030.0006477

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants2001.0004036
Philadelphia3001.0008650
Dallas110.5002336
Washington120.3336382

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay210.6675127
Atlanta120.3338081
Carolina120.3336259
New Orleans120.3335168

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago210.6675257
Green Bay210.6674845
Minnesota210.6675855
Detroit120.3339593

West

 WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Rams210.6676170
Arizona120.3336287
San Francisco120.3334737
Seattle120.3334770

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 37, New England 26

Carolina 22, New Orleans 14

Chicago 23, Houston 20

Cincinnati 27, N.Y. Jets 12

Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17

Miami 21, Buffalo 19

Minnesota 28, Detroit 24

Philadelphia 24, Washington 8

Tennessee 24, Las Vegas 22

Jacksonville 38, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 27, Seattle 23

Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12

L.A. Rams 20, Arizona 12

Denver 11, San Francisco 10

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Trending Video