AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Miami1001.0001716
Buffalo010.0001623
N.Y. Jets010.0001419
New England010.0001617

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Houston1001.0003721
Indianapolis010.0001628
Jacksonville010.0002137
Tennessee010.0001338

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Cincinnati1001.0002724
Pittsburgh1001.0002316
Baltimore010.0002733
Cleveland010.0002933

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Denver1001.0002713
Kansas City1001.0003329
L.A. Chargers1001.0002016
Las Vegas1001.0003327

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia1001.000326
Dallas010.0002931
N.Y. Giants010.0001327
Washington010.0001620

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Carolina1001.0001914
New Orleans1001.000383
Tampa Bay1001.0003129
Atlanta010.000632

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago010.0001434
Detroit010.0003341
Green Bay010.000338
Minnesota010.0002427

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1001.0003813
L.A. Rams1001.0003414
San Francisco1001.0004133
Seattle1001.0002816

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29

Sunday's Games

Arizona 38, Tennessee 13

Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14

Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT

Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16

Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6

Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16

San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16

Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29

Miami 17, New England 16

New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3

L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14

Monday's Games

Las Vegas 33, Baltimore 27, OT

Thursday, Sept. 16

N.Y. Giants at Washington,7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video