AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo740.636326182
New England740.636300177
Miami470.364201269
N.Y. Jets280.200178320

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee830.727291254
Indianapolis650.545309245
Houston280.200150271
Jacksonville280.200159262

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore730.700247230
Cincinnati640.600268216
Pittsburgh541.550214226
Cleveland650.545244251

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City740.636281250
L.A. Chargers640.600260265
Las Vegas650.545259295
Denver550.500200183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas740.636326250
Philadelphia560.455297260
Washington460.400212267
N.Y. Giants370.300189246

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay730.700309222
Carolina560.455226220
New Orleans560.455257249
Atlanta460.400178288

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay830.727247214
Minnesota550.500255242
Chicago470.364179254
Detroit0101.045174289

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona920.818310202
L.A. Rams730.700271227
San Francisco550.500246222
Seattle370.300194209

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

