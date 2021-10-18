AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo410.80017264
New England240.333125127
N.Y. Jets140.20067121
Miami150.16799177

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee320.600132130
Indianapolis240.333139131
Houston150.16792172
Jacksonville150.167116172

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore510.833170123
Cincinnati420.667148111
Cleveland330.500156151
Pittsburgh330.500117132

West

 WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Chargers420.667148150
Las Vegas420.667147144
Denver330.500126110
Kansas City330.500185176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas510.833205146
Philadelphia240.333137152
Washington240.333136186
N.Y. Giants150.167114177

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay510.833195144
New Orleans320.60012791
Carolina330.500143121
Atlanta230.400105148

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay510.833144136
Chicago330.50098124
Minnesota330.500147137
Detroit060.000109172

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona6001.000194109
L.A. Rams510.833179127
San Francisco230.400117119
Seattle240.333140149

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville 23, Miami 20, London, UK

Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6

Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11

Green Bay 24, Chicago 14

Indianapolis 31, Houston 3

Kansas City 31, Washington 13

L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11

Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT

Arizona 37, Cleveland 14

Dallas 35, New England 29, OT

Las Vegas 34, Denver 24

Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 12 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video