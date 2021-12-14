AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|Buffalo
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|363
|229
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|226
|397
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|324
|290
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|Houston
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|177
|356
|Jacksonville
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|180
|340
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|304
|284
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|354
|293
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|278
|289
|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|1
|.500
|272
|322
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|351
|268
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|351
|336
|Denver
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|275
|228
|Las Vegas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|283
|360
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|380
|287
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|266
|324
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|232
|310
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|410
|297
|Atlanta
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|245
|353
|New Orleans
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|304
|285
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|282
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|328
|272
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|344
|333
|Chicago
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|231
|332
|Detroit
|1
|11
|1
|.115
|213
|354
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|366
|254
|L.A. Rams
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|366
|293
|San Francisco
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|301
|Seattle
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|272
|262
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 29, Carolina 21
Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22
Dallas 27, Washington 20
Kansas City 48, Las Vegas 9
New Orleans 30, N.Y. Jets 9
Seattle 33, Houston 13
Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0
Denver 38, Detroit 10
L.A. Chargers 37, N.Y. Giants 21
San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 23, OT
Tampa Bay 33, Buffalo 27, OT
Green Bay 45, Chicago 30
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Monday's Games
L.A. Rams 30, Arizona 23
Thursday, Dec. 16
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Arizona at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.
