AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo960.600427264
New England960.600388260
Miami870.533305315
e-N.Y. Jets4110.267276449

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee1050.667357326
Indianapolis960.600420316
e-Houston4110.267248401
e-Jacksonville2130.133217396

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Cincinnati960.600410324
Baltimore870.533355356
Pittsburgh771.500301371
Cleveland780.467314329

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1140.733421306
L.A. Chargers870.533408411
Las Vegas870.533316387
Denver780.467298260

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Dallas1140.733457307
Philadelphia870.533398318
Washington690.400297407
e-N.Y. Giants4110.267248365

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Tampa Bay1140.733442312
Atlanta780.467278400
New Orleans780.467316305
e-Carolina5100.333277345

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Green Bay1230.800383324
Minnesota780.467384372
e-Chicago5100.333265373
e-Detroit2121.167259386

West

 WLTPctPFPA
x-L.A. Rams1140.733416326
x-Arizona1050.667394306
San Francisco870.533377334
e-Seattle5100.333306307

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Tennessee 20, San Francisco 17

Saturday's Games

Green Bay 24, Cleveland 22

Indianapolis 22, Arizona 16

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 20, Detroit 16

Buffalo 33, New England 21

Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 21

Houston 41, L.A. Chargers 29

L.A. Rams 30, Minnesota 23

N.Y. Jets 26, Jacksonville 21

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 32, Carolina 6

Chicago 25, Seattle 24

Kansas City 36, Pittsburgh 10

Las Vegas 17, Denver 13

Dallas 56, Washington 14

Monday's Games

Miami 20, New Orleans 3

Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Miami at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 2p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

