AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|21
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|28
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|37
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|38
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|33
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|33
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|13
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|27
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|31
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|27
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|32
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|34
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|33
|41
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|38
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|13
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|14
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|33
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|16
___
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 2:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 2:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 2:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Carolina at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Arizona at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at New England, 12 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.