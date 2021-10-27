AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo420.66720398
New England340.429179140
N.Y. Jets150.16780175
Miami160.143127207

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee520.714193164
Indianapolis340.429169149
Jacksonville150.167116172
Houston160.14397203

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore520.714187164
Cincinnati520.714189128
Cleveland430.571173165
Pittsburgh330.500117132

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas520.714180166
L.A. Chargers420.667148150
Denver340.429140127
Kansas City340.429188203

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas510.833205146
N.Y. Giants250.286139180
Philadelphia250.286159185
Washington250.286146210

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay610.857233147
New Orleans420.667140101
Atlanta330.500135176
Carolina340.429146146

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay610.857168146
Minnesota330.500147137
Chicago340.429101162
Detroit070.000128200

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona7001.000225114
L.A. Rams610.857207146
San Francisco240.333135149
Seattle250.286150162

___

Thursday's Games

Green Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 12 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 12p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m.

