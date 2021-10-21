AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|New England
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|125
|127
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
|Miami
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|99
|177
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|166
|161
|Indianapolis
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|139
|131
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|92
|172
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|170
|123
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|111
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|151
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|147
|144
|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|126
|110
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|185
|176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|137
|152
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|136
|186
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|114
|177
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|195
|144
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|121
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|144
|136
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|98
|124
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Detroit
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|109
|172
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|194
|109
|L.A. Rams
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|127
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|140
|149
___
Thursday's Games
Denver at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Miami, 12 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Green Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.