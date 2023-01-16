All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
x-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo, played at Atlanta
Saturday, Jan. 14

San Francisco 41, Seattle 23

Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

Buffalo 34, Miami 31

N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 21

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC

x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 12
At Glendale, Ariz.

Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Tags

Trending Video