AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|179
|140
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|80
|175
|Miami
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|127
|207
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|193
|164
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|169
|149
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|97
|203
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|189
|128
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|188
|203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|159
|185
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|146
|210
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|233
|147
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|176
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|146
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|168
|146
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|101
|162
|Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|128
|200
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|114
|L.A. Rams
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|135
|149
|Seattle
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|140
|149
___
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 17, Denver 14
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 30, Miami 28
Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17
Green Bay 24, Washington 10
N.Y. Giants 25, Carolina 3
New England 54, N.Y. Jets 13
Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3
L.A. Rams 28, Detroit 19
Las Vegas 33, Philadelphia 22
Arizona 31, Houston 5
Tampa Bay 38, Chicago 3
Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18
Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Green Bay at Arizona,7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday, Nov. 1
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
