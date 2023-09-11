All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Miami1001.0003634
Buffalo000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England010.0002025

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville1001.0003121
Houston010.000925
Indianapolis010.0002131
Tennessee010.0001516

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore1001.000259
Cleveland1001.000243
Cincinnati010.000324
Pittsburgh010.000730

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas1001.0001716
Denver010.0001617
Kansas City010.0002021
L.A. Chargers010.0003436

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas1001.000400
Philadelphia1001.0002520
Washington1001.0002016
N.Y. Giants010.000040

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta1001.0002410
New Orleans1001.0001615
Tampa Bay1001.0002017
Carolina010.0001024

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Detroit1001.0002120
Green Bay1001.0003820
Chicago010.0002038
Minnesota010.0001720

West

 WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Rams1001.0003013
San Francisco1001.000307
Arizona010.0001620
Seattle010.0001330

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 21, Kansas City 20

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Baltimore 25, Houston 9

Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 3

Jacksonville 31, Indianapolis 21

New Orleans 16, Tennessee 15

San Francisco 30, Pittsburgh 7

Tampa Bay 20, Minnesota 17

Washington 20, Arizona 16

Green Bay 38, Chicago 20

L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 13

Las Vegas 17, Denver 16

Miami 36, L.A. Chargers 34

Philadelphia 25, New England 20

Dallas 40, N.Y. Giants 0

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

