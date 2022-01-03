AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Buffalo1060.625456279
x-New England1060.625438270
e-Miami880.500308349
e-N.Y. Jets4120.250300477

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Tennessee1150.688391329
Indianapolis970.563440339
e-Houston4120.250255424
e-Jacksonville2140.125227446

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Cincinnati1060.625444355
Pittsburgh771.500301371
Baltimore880.500374376
e-Cleveland780.467314329

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1150.688452340
L.A. Chargers970.563442424
Las Vegas970.563339407
e-Denver790.438311294

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Dallas1150.688479332
x-Philadelphia970.563418334
e-Washington6100.375313427
e-N.Y. Giants4120.250251394

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Tampa Bay1240.750470336
New Orleans880.500334315
e-Atlanta790.438293429
e-Carolina5110.313287363

North

 WLTPctPFPA
*-Green Bay1330.813420334
e-Minnesota790.438394409
e-Chicago6100.375294376
e-Detroit2131.156288437

West

 WLTPctPFPA
x-L.A. Rams1240.750436345
x-Arizona1150.688419328
San Francisco970.563400341
e-Seattle6100.375357336

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 29, Atlanta 15

Chicago 29, N.Y. Giants 3

Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31

L.A. Rams 20, Baltimore 19

Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20

New England 50, Jacksonville 10

Philadelphia 20, Washington 16

Tampa Bay 28, N.Y. Jets 24

Tennessee 34, Miami 3

L.A. Chargers 34, Denver 13

San Francisco 23, Houston 7

Arizona 25, Dallas 22

New Orleans 18, Carolina 10

Seattle 51, Detroit 29

Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh,7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Kansas City at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Miami, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams,325 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video