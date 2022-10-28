AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|159
|137
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|147
|165
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|155
|146
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|115
|128
|Indianapolis
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|113
|140
|Jacksonville
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|155
|137
|Houston
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|106
|137
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|208
|183
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|132
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|168
|186
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|107
|162
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|223
|172
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|189
|Las Vegas
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|163
|150
|Denver
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|100
|115
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|161
|105
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|150
|130
|Dallas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|134
|104
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|125
|156
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|171
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|146
|151
|Carolina
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|124
|149
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|175
|200
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|139
|118
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|126
|132
|Green Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|128
|146
|Detroit
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|146
|194
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|183
|186
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|104
|126
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|156
|176
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|145
|133
___
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22
Sunday's Games
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 12 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at New England, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday, Nov. 7
Baltimore at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
