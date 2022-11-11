AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|220
|118
|Miami
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|213
|224
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|196
|176
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|203
|166
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|149
|158
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|132
|183
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|199
|178
|Houston
|1
|6
|1
|.188
|133
|183
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|235
|196
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|228
|185
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|199
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|120
|197
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|243
|189
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|184
|206
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|121
|132
|Las Vegas
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|183
|201
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|135
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|183
|133
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|163
|157
|Washington
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|159
|192
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|162
|164
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|232
|250
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|212
|227
|Carolina
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|204
|243
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|193
|161
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|187
|216
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|154
|188
|Detroit
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|188
|234
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|241
|220
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|147
|L.A. Rams
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|131
|173
|Arizona
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|203
|241
Thursday's Games
Carolina 25, Atlanta 15
Sunday's Games
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 8:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 12 p.m.
Denver at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Carolina at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday, Nov. 21
San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.
