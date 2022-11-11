AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo620.750220118
Miami630.667213224
N.Y. Jets630.667196176
New England540.556203166

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee530.625149158
Indianapolis351.389132183
Jacksonville360.333199178
Houston161.188133183

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore630.667235196
Cincinnati540.556228185
Cleveland350.375200199
Pittsburgh260.250120197

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City620.750243189
L.A. Chargers530.625184206
Denver350.375121132
Las Vegas260.250183201

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia8001.000225135
Dallas620.750183133
N.Y. Giants620.750163157
Washington450.444159192

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay450.444162164
Atlanta460.400232250
New Orleans360.333212227
Carolina370.300204243

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota710.875193161
Chicago360.333187216
Green Bay360.333154188
Detroit260.250188234

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle630.667241220
San Francisco440.500176147
L.A. Rams350.375131173
Arizona360.333203241

Thursday's Games

Carolina 25, Atlanta 15

Sunday's Games

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 8:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 12 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Carolina at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.

