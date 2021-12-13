AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
New England940.692350200
Buffalo760.538363229
Miami670.462254288
N.Y. Jets3100.231226397

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee940.692324290
Indianapolis760.538371283
Houston2110.154177356
Jacksonville2110.154180340

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore850.615304284
Cincinnati760.538354293
Cleveland760.538278289
Pittsburgh661.500272322

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City940.692351268
L.A. Chargers850.615351336
Denver760.538275228
Las Vegas670.462283360

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas940.692380287
Philadelphia670.462337291
Washington670.462266324
N.Y. Giants490.308232310

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay1030.769410297
Atlanta670.462245353
New Orleans670.462304285
Carolina580.385257282

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay1030.769328272
Minnesota670.462344333
Chicago490.308231332
Detroit1111.115213354

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1020.833343224
L.A. Rams840.667336270
San Francisco760.538329301
Seattle580.385272262

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 29, Carolina 21

Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22

Dallas 27, Washington 20

Kansas City 48, Las Vegas 9

New Orleans 30, N.Y. Jets 9

Seattle 33, Houston 13

Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0

Denver 38, Detroit 10

L.A. Chargers 37, N.Y. Giants 21

San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 23, OT

Tampa Bay 33, Buffalo 27, OT

Green Bay 45, Chicago 30

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers,7:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Arizona at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

