Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

San Francisco 23, Dallas 17

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

Monday, Jan. 17

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 11

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 23

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 2:05 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 13
At Inglewood, Calif.

conference championship winners, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)

