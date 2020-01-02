|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 4
Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
|Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
|Sunday, Jan. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 26
|At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 2
|At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.