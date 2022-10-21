AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo510.83317681
N.Y. Jets420.667143128
Miami330.500131155
New England330.500141113

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee320.60096118
Indianapolis321.583103121
Jacksonville240.333138114
Houston131.3008699

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore330.500158141
Cincinnati330.500138115
Cleveland240.333148163
Pittsburgh240.33397146

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City420.667179149
L.A. Chargers420.667141152
Denver240.3339199
Las Vegas140.200125130

NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia6001.000161105
N.Y. Giants510.833127113
Dallas420.66711098
Washington240.333102135

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta330.500146136
Tampa Bay330.500121103
New Orleans250.286175200
Carolina150.167103146

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota510.833139118
Green Bay330.500107123
Chicago240.33393118
Detroit140.200140170

West

 WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Rams330.500104126
San Francisco330.50012289
Seattle330.500146163
Arizona340.429156176

___

Thursday's Games

Arizona 42, New Orleans 34

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday's Games

Chicago at New England, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 12 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

