AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|143
|128
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|131
|155
|New England
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|113
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|118
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|103
|121
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|138
|114
|Houston
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|86
|99
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|158
|141
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|138
|115
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|148
|163
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|97
|146
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|179
|149
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|141
|152
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|91
|99
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|161
|105
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|127
|113
|Dallas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|110
|98
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|102
|135
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|146
|136
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|121
|103
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|175
|200
|Carolina
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|103
|146
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|139
|118
|Green Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|107
|123
|Chicago
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|93
|118
|Detroit
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|140
|170
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|104
|126
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|122
|89
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|146
|163
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|156
|176
___Thursday's Games
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, PhiladelphiaMonday's Games
Chicago at New England, 7:15 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 12 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. ChargersMonday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
