AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
New England840.667336190
Buffalo740.636326182
Miami670.462254288
N.Y. Jets390.250217367

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee840.667304290
Indianapolis760.538371283
Houston2100.167164323
Jacksonville2100.167180320

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore840.667282260
Cincinnati750.583331267
Pittsburgh651.542244286
Cleveland660.500254267

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City840.667303259
L.A. Chargers750.583314315
Denver660.500237218
Las Vegas660.500274312

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas840.667353267
Washington660.500246297
Philadelphia670.462337291
N.Y. Giants480.333211273

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay930.750377270
Atlanta570.417216332
Carolina570.417236253
New Orleans570.417274276

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay930.750283242
Minnesota570.417308305
Chicago480.333201287
Detroit1101.125203316

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1020.833343224
L.A. Rams840.667336270
San Francisco660.500303278
Seattle480.333239249

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 27, New Orleans 17

Sunday's Games

Arizona 33, Chicago 22

Detroit 29, Minnesota 27

Indianapolis 31, Houston 0

L.A. Chargers 41, Cincinnati 22

Miami 20, N.Y. Giants 9

Philadelphia 33, N.Y. Jets 18

Tampa Bay 30, Atlanta 17

L.A. Rams 37, Jacksonville 7

Washington 17, Las Vegas 15

Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

Seattle 30, San Francisco 23

Kansas City 22, Denver 9

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday's Games

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video