AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Buffalo1230.800420263
Miami870.533365370
N.Y. Jets780.467284282
New England780.467318291

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville780.467353331
Tennessee780.467269312
e-Indianapolis4101.300248357
e-Houston2121.167254358

North

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Cincinnati1140.733391306
x-Baltimore1050.667321272
Pittsburgh780.467264319
e-Cleveland690.400323343

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1230.800438332
x-L.A. Chargers960.600332343
Las Vegas690.400348350
e-Denver4110.267232304

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Philadelphia1320.867445308
x-Dallas1140.733434303
N.Y. Giants861.567311339
Washington771.500285313

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay780.467266304
Carolina690.400313337
New Orleans690.400303325
e-Atlanta5100.333315350

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Minnesota1230.800378373
Detroit780.467392401
Green Bay780.467313334
e-Chicago3120.200303393

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-San Francisco1140.733375230
Seattle780.467365379
e-L.A. Rams5100.333281334
e-Arizona4110.267308391

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 12 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.

Miami at New England, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Arizona at San Francisco, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

