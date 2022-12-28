AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Buffalo
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|420
|263
|Miami
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|365
|370
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|284
|282
|New England
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|318
|291
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|353
|331
|Tennessee
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|269
|312
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|248
|357
|e-Houston
|2
|12
|1
|.167
|254
|358
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Cincinnati
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|391
|306
|x-Baltimore
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|321
|272
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|264
|319
|e-Cleveland
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|323
|343
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|438
|332
|x-L.A. Chargers
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|332
|343
|Las Vegas
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|348
|350
|e-Denver
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|232
|304
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|445
|308
|x-Dallas
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|434
|303
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|311
|339
|Washington
|7
|7
|1
|.500
|285
|313
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|266
|304
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|313
|337
|New Orleans
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|303
|325
|e-Atlanta
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|315
|350
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|378
|373
|Detroit
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|392
|401
|Green Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|313
|334
|e-Chicago
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|303
|393
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|375
|230
|Seattle
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|365
|379
|e-L.A. Rams
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|281
|334
|e-Arizona
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|308
|391
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 12 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at New England, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Arizona at San Francisco, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
