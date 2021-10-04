AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo310.75013444
Miami130.25062109
N.Y. Jets130.2504794
New England130.2507170

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee220.50095111
Houston130.25067116
Indianapolis130.2508397
Jacksonville040.00074115

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore310.75010592
Cincinnati310.7509275
Cleveland310.75010067
Pittsburgh130.2506793

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas3001.0009072
Denver310.7508349
L.A. Chargers210.6676760
Kansas City220.500134125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas310.75012697
Washington220.500101122
N.Y. Giants130.2508395
Philadelphia130.25094106

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Carolina310.7509766
Tampa Bay310.750122105
New Orleans220.5009469
Atlanta130.25078128

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay310.75095100
Chicago220.5006491
Minnesota130.2509492
Detroit040.00081119

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona4001.00014085
L.A. Rams310.75011599
San Francisco220.500107102
Seattle220.500103100

___

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 40, Houston 0

Chicago 24, Detroit 14

Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7

Dallas 36, Carolina 28

Indianapolis 27, Miami 17

Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30

N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT

N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT

Washington 34, Atlanta 30

Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20

Seattle 28, San Francisco 21

Baltimore 23, Denver 7

Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 19, New England 17

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

New England at Houston, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

