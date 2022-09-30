AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|91
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|91
|38
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|81
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|71
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|84
|38
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|40
|61
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|84
|Houston
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|49
|59
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|99
|77
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|85
|72
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|70
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|66
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|43
|36
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|65
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|84
|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|64
|77
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|86
|50
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|46
|52
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|56
|59
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|63
|82
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|27
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|80
|81
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|59
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|68
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|52
|57
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|48
|45
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|58
|55
|Detroit
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|95
|93
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|70
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|87
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|37
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|70
___
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 27, Miami 15
Sunday's Games
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis at Denver, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 12 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
