AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|229
|109
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|206
|164
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|114
|206
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|138
|233
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|227
|195
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|183
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|123
|203
|Houston
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|119
|241
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|220
|162
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|132
|142
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|183
|180
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|172
|177
|Denver
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|157
|137
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|208
|220
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|225
|162
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|203
|191
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|200
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|176
|128
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|165
|159
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|148
|195
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|192
|167
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|157
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|123
|195
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|246
|138
|L.A. Rams
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|245
|168
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|168
|171
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
___
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 2 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 34:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Monday's Games
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Baltimore at Miami, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 720 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
