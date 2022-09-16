AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|10
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|7
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|24
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|20
|20
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|20
|20
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|22
|28
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|21
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|9
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|24
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|20
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|23
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|45
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|46
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|20
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|35
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|22
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|19
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|26
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|27
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|10
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|7
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|35
|38
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|23
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|44
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|31
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|19
Thursday's Games
Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday's Games
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tennessee at Buffalo, 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Baltimore at New England, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
