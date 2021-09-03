AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo000.00000
Miami000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England000.00000

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Houston000.00000
Indianapolis000.00000
Jacksonville000.00000
Tennessee000.00000

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore000.00000
Cincinnati000.00000
Cleveland000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Denver000.00000
Kansas City000.00000
L.A. Chargers000.00000
Las Vegas000.00000

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas000.00000
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Philadelphia000.00000
Washington000.00000

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta000.00000
Carolina000.00000
New Orleans000.00000
Tampa Bay000.00000

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago000.00000
Detroit000.00000
Green Bay000.00000
Minnesota000.00000

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona000.00000
L.A. Rams000.00000
San Francisco000.00000
Seattle000.00000

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

